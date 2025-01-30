8 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight people and injured at least 26, including a child and three medical workers, regional authorities reported on Jan. 30.

Russia launched 81 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-seven were shot down over 10 oblasts, while 39 were lost in the airspace, according to the statement.

A Russian drone struck a residential building in the northeastern city of Sumy in Sumy Oblast overnight on Jan. 30, killing four people and injuring at least nine others, local authorities reported. A 7-year-old child was injured, as well as an 18-year-old man.

In the same region, a civilian was injured during a drone attack against the Hlukhiv community on Jan. 29, authorities said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Siversk, injured two in Pokrovsk, and two others in Bilytske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone attack injured three medical workers in the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 43-year-old ambulance driver, a 26-year-old doctor, and a 41-year-old medic were injured after the drone struck close to the vehicle.

Three people were killed and 10 injured as a result of Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three apartment buildings and 22 houses were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks against the Synelnykove district destroyed a school, damaged a cultural center, a religious building, an administrative building, a post office, a shop, a company building, and 22 houses, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

Russian drones also attacked the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast, damaging a grain warehouse, a hospital, two houses, and cars but inflicting no casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.