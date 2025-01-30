paint paint
Russian drone attack on residential building in Sumy injures 7, including child

by Abbey Fenbert and Dmytro Basmat January 30, 2025 3:36 AM 2 min read
The result of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy on Jan. 30, 2025. The attack injured at least seven people. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone struck a residential building in the northeastern city of Sumy overnight on Jan. 30, injuring at least seven people, local authorities reported.

Conflicting reports by local officials initially indicated that one person was killed in the attack, although the Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

A Shahed-type attack drone hit a multistory building in the city, Acting Regional Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said. During the strike a 7-year-old child was injured, as well as an 18-year-old man. No additional information was provided as to the identity of the remaining victims.

Emergency rescue workers are currently on-scene, searching for potentially more victims under the rubble.

Some of the injured victims have been hospitalized and are reported to be in serious condition.

Videos posted of the attack show significant damage to the building, seemingly between the sixth and seventh floors of the building.

Situated on the Ukraine-Russia border, the city of Sumy and surrounding region have continuously come under attack since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Throughout the day on Jan. 29, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported 106 separate attacks on the region.

Trump’s foreign aid freeze stranded independent media in Ukraine. Here’s how you can help
It probably made sense on paper. In his first week in office, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a 90–day freeze on U.S. foreign aid to review whether the distribution aligned with his foreign policy. I can see how Trump supporters and his team might have considered it
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Rudenko
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, Dmytro Basmat
Comments

8:26 PM
