Russian drone attack on residential building in Sumy injures 7, including child

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone struck a residential building in the northeastern city of Sumy overnight on Jan. 30, injuring at least seven people, local authorities reported.

Conflicting reports by local officials initially indicated that one person was killed in the attack, although the Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

A Shahed-type attack drone hit a multistory building in the city, Acting Regional Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said. During the strike a 7-year-old child was injured, as well as an 18-year-old man. No additional information was provided as to the identity of the remaining victims.

Emergency rescue workers are currently on-scene, searching for potentially more victims under the rubble.

Some of the injured victims have been hospitalized and are reported to be in serious condition.

Videos posted of the attack show significant damage to the building, seemingly between the sixth and seventh floors of the building.

Situated on the Ukraine-Russia border, the city of Sumy and surrounding region have continuously come under attack since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Throughout the day on Jan. 29, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported 106 separate attacks on the region.