8 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

Russia carried out attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 29.

Eight civilians are confirmed to have been wounded in the attacks as of 9 a.m.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The aftermath of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on March 28-29, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)

According to the report, Russia struck a total of 100 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation.

Nineteen infrastructure facilities have been hit.