Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
1 civilian killed, 8 injured in Bakhmut over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 8:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling killed one civilian and injured eight others in Bakhmut in Donestk Oblast over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram on Jan. 8.

The figures are expected to be much higher as it is currently impossible to gather data on casualties in Russian-occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, Kyrylenko said.

Bakhmut, a salt-mine city with a pre-war population of around 70,000, is one of Russia's main targets. Seizing it could allow Russian forces to launch attacks on urban areas such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

Kremlin-controlled private military contractor Wagner Group led by Putin confidant Yevgeniy Prigozhin has been conducting a large portion of Russian operations around Bakhmut. The group employs many poorly-trained convicts it recruited to fight against Ukraine in an attempt to take the city.

ISW: Russian troops remain far from encircling Bakhmut
