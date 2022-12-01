Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
50 Ukrainian soldiers return home in new prisoner exchange with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 4:45 PM 1 min read
50 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity following a new prisoner exchange with Russia on Dec. 1. (Andriy Yermak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak said on Dec. 1 that Russia had released 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war under the prisoner exchange. He added that among those who returned home were soldiers who fought in Mariupol and other cities in Ukraine's east. Yermak said that some soldiers were injured.

"We will work until we free every Ukrainian," Yermak said on Telegram.

Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it also received 50 people back as part of the prisoner swap.

50 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity following a new prisoner exchange with Russia on Dec. 1. (Andriy Yermak / Telegram)

The previous prisoner exchange took place on Nov. 26, during which 12 Ukrainian citizens, including three civilians, were released.

Between mid-March and November, Ukraine returned more than 1,130 prisoners of war, according to the Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners.

The largest exchange took place on Sept. 21, when 215 prisoners of war, including Mariupol defenders, were returned from Russian captivity.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
