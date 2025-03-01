5 killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 25 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 1.

Russia launched 154 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. One hundred and three drones were shot down, while 51 were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed four people and injured six, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

One man was killed and three people were wounded in Odesa, following Russian drone debris falling on a one-story private house, an enterprise, trucks and cars, Governor Oleh Kiper and State Emergency Service reported.

Twelve people, including two 6-year-old children, were wounded in a massive Russian drone strike on Kharkiv overnight, according to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. The drones damaged a hospital and other civilian infrastructure. Over 50 people were evacuated from the hospital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Four people were injured in Kherson Oblast as Russia shelled and launched aviation strikes at Kherson and 33 more settlements, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russians attacked eleven settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast a total of 460 times over the past day, according to regional authorities.

In Sumy Oblast, 86 Russian attacks were reported by authorities over the past day.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the attack caused damage in Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts.