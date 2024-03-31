2 local residents injured in missile attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two residents were brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries after an attack in Kherson Oblast on March 31, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The Russian missile attack on March 31 struck a settlement in the Berlyslav area, according to a post on Facebook by the prosecutor's office.

The injuries were a result of an explosion of a C-300 missile, the office wrote in its post. Private homes and power lines were also damaged in the attack.

A large-scale attack overnight on March 31 targeted Kherson, Lviv, Odesa, and Rivne oblasts. At least two people were killed in Lviv.

Ukraine's military earlier said that there were no casualties following the attack on Kherson Oblast.