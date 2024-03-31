Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Missile attack, Civilian casualties, Kherson, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

2 local residents injured in missile attack on Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 9:08 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two residents were brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries after an attack in Kherson Oblast on March 31, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The Russian missile attack on March 31 struck a settlement in the Berlyslav area, according to a post on Facebook by the prosecutor's office.

The injuries were a result of an explosion of a C-300 missile, the office wrote in its post. Private homes and power lines were also damaged in the attack.

A large-scale attack overnight on March 31 targeted Kherson, Lviv, Odesa, and Rivne oblasts. At least two people were killed in Lviv.

Ukraine's military earlier said that there were no casualties following the attack on Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine’s critical infrastructure targeted in Russian overnight attack
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight on March 31, damaging infrastructure facilities and killing at least one person.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.