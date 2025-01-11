Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, International Legion, Foreign fighters, Latvia, Ukraine
Edit post

41-year-old Latvian volunteer soldier killed in Luhansk Oblast on Christmas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2025 5:58 PM 2 min read
Edgars Platonovs, a 41-year-old Latvian volunteer soldier fighting for Ukraine, was killed in action on the eastern front on Dec. 25, 2024. (Latvian Armed Forces/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Edgars Platonovs, a 41-year-old Latvian volunteer soldier fighting for Ukraine, was killed in action in December on the eastern front, the Latvian Armed Forces reported on Jan. 10.

Platonovs was fighting in the areas near the village of Novoiehorivka in the largely Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast as part of the Ukrainian military's International Legion, composed of mostly foreign volunteers, according to the Latvian Armed Forces. The military said that the volunteer was killed on Dec. 25, 2024.

Platonovs' death is among the huge costs that Ukraine and those helping the country have had to pay to fend off the relentless Russian offensives since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Many foreign fighters – like Platonovs – were killed and wounded in Ukraine, but Kyiv has not disclosed the casualty figures.

"Another of our volunteer soldiers has died defending the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Our deepest condolences to the relatives and comrades of Edgars Platonovs," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on social media platform X, adding: "Eternal memory to the hero!"

Unlike many other foreign volunteers, Platonovs had not served in the Latvian Armed Forces before arriving in Ukraine. His family praised him as a "loving son, our older, strong and caring brother, who always did everything with all his heart and conviction," as cited by Delfi news website.

"Edgars was a kind, sincere and always positive person who never lost faith in himself and his principles," his family said, according to Delfi.

Earlier in October 2023, a Russian drone attack had killed another Lithuanian – 28-year-old Vitalijs Smirnovs – in the Lyman area of Donetsk Oblast.

‘Irrefutable evidence of North Korea’s involvement’ — Ukraine says it captured 2 North Korean POWs in Kursk Oblast
The two wounded soldiers received necessary medical care and are in custody in Kyiv, according to Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.