4 US soldiers died in Lithuania during training on Belarus border, NATO chief says

Four American soldiers died in Lithuania in an incident during training near the border with Belarus, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed to reporters on March 26 following reports they had gone missing, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said the military was searching for U.S. soldiers and a tracked vehicle that had gone missing on March 25.

According to the U.S. Army, the soldiers disappeared in a training area near the city of Pabrade, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Belarus. Pabrade is home to Camp Herkus, a U.S. military camp.

"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," the U.S. Army said in a statement.

Rutte said he did not have any further details on their deaths.