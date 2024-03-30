Court sentences 4 residents of occupied territories fighting for Russia to 15 years in prison

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four residents of occupied Ukrainian territories, who served in the Russian Armed Forces and fought against Ukraine in the eastern and southern part of the country, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on March 29.

The four individuals were involved in Russian "meat grinder" attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Robotyne region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the SBU.

The individuals, captured during combat, are from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea. According to the SBU, the individuals all voluntarily mobilized during the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion.

A Ukrainian court found them guilty based on evidence gathered by the SBU.

Under Ukraine's Criminal Code, two of the individuals were charged with treason under martial law, participating in a terrorist group, and involvement in unauthorized armed formations, while the other two were charged with treason and collaborative activity.

Robotyne sits by the main road toward Russian-occupied Tokmak and further to occupied Melitopol, one of the key logistic hubs for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Russian forces have been increasing attacks near Robotyne in recent weeks, attempting to gain further ground after the capture of Avdiivka.