Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Courts, SBU, Occupied territories
Edit post

Court sentences 4 residents of occupied territories fighting for Russia to 15 years in prison

by Sonya Bandouil March 30, 2024 5:14 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, stands inside a cage after he was sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 23, 2022 (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Four residents of occupied Ukrainian territories, who served in the Russian Armed Forces and fought against Ukraine in the eastern and southern part of the country, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on March 29.

The four individuals were involved in Russian "meat grinder" attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Robotyne region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the SBU.

The individuals, captured during combat, are from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea. According to the SBU, the individuals all voluntarily mobilized during the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion.

A Ukrainian court found them guilty based on evidence gathered by the SBU.

Under Ukraine's Criminal Code, two of the individuals were charged with treason under martial law, participating in a terrorist group, and involvement in unauthorized armed formations, while the other two were charged with treason and collaborative activity.

Robotyne sits by the main road toward Russian-occupied Tokmak and further to occupied Melitopol, one of the key logistic hubs for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Russian forces have been increasing attacks near Robotyne in recent weeks, attempting to gain further ground after the capture of Avdiivka.

SBU: 2 alleged Russian agents caught helping FSB plan missile strikes in Kyiv and Odesa
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two Ukrainian men accused of helping Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) plan missile strikes on military installations and communications infrastructure including the Kyiv TV tower, the service said on March 27.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:28 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:34 PM

Ukraine puts Transnistria's chief negotiator on wanted list.

Interior Ministry put Vitaly Ignatiev, the chief negotiator for Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, on the wanted list in Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Interior Ministry's database tracing non March 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.