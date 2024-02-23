4 injured in Russia's attack on Dnipro.

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four people were injured in Dnipro as Russia targeted the city with Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A high-rise was damaged in the attack, according to Lysak, and people might be trapped under the rubble. He did not provide further information. First responders have been called to the scene following the attack.

Earlier, Russian forces launched a drone attack against Odesa, hitting an infrastructure facility, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about the treat of drone attacks for Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 22, Ukraine’s air defense downed eight Shahed drones.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.