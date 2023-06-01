Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky meets 'fighter jet coalition' leaders at Moldova summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2023 8:39 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meets the leaders of the 'fighter jet coaltion' during the the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova on June 1.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of the informal 'fighter jet coalition' during the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova on June 1.

The parties agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the near future and discussed the future supply of aircraft.

Zelensky was joined by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The leaders agreed to formalize the coalition under the name 'Ukraine's Sky Shield' at the next Rammstein Summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, following consultations with U.S. representatives.

The U.K. and the Netherlands agreed on May 17 to build the "jet fighter coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft and train Ukrainian pilots.

Other nations, including Denmark, Portugal, and the U.S. also joined the initiative.

Ukraine war latest: Biden pledges to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
Key developments on May 21: * Russian attacks kill 3, injure 7 in Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts * U.S. to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16, says Biden * Russia hasn’t captured Bakhmut, says Zelensky * Ukrainian troops may soon encircle Bakhmut, top general says U.S. President Joe Bi…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.