Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Survey, Ukrainians, Ukraine at war
Edit post

33% of Ukrainians think Ukraine moving in 'right direction,' 47% disagree, survey shows

by Kateryna Hodunova June 26, 2024 6:40 PM 2 min read
The flag of Ukraine flies in front of the building of the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A recent survey by the Razumkov Center, published on June 26, indicates that 33% of Ukrainians believe the country is moving "in the right direction," while 47% feel it is heading "in the wrong direction."

"The share of those who believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction is lower than the share of those who believe that they are developing in the wrong direction, but their ratio is still better than before the outbreak of the full-scale war, 20% and 65,5% respectively," according to the research.

This data, collected from June 6 to June 12, involved 2,016 respondents over the age of 18 across 22 Ukrainian oblasts, including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv. The survey was conducted in Ukrainian-held territories not experiencing active hostilities.

The findings show a notable improvement in public sentiment compared to the period before Russia's full-scale invasion. In December 2021, only 20% of Ukrainians thought the country was on the right path, with 65.5% expressing the opposite view.

The peak of optimism was observed between February and March 2023, when 61% believed in the country's positive trajectory. However, this optimism has waned slightly in recent months.

The survey also highlighted that 29% of Ukrainians are confident the nation will overcome its current challenges in the next few years, while 46% believe it will take longer. Meanwhile, 11% of respondents feel Ukraine cannot cope with its issues, and 14% were undecided.

In late 2022 and early 2023, optimism was at its highest, with 49% of Ukrainians believing the state would resolve its problems in the near future. This is a stark contrast to the sentiment in December 2021, just before the full-scale invasion, when only 18% expressed similar confidence.

As the country continues to face ongoing conflict and significant challenges, these mixed sentiments reflect the complex and evolving public opinion landscape in Ukraine.

70% of Ukrainians think Zelensky must remain president until end of martial law, survey shows
From 65% to 74% of Ukrainians, depending on the region of their residence, agreed that Zelensky must remain in power until the end of martial law. This means most Ukrainians do not question the president’s legitimacy, sociologists said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.