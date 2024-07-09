32,000 shelter in Kyiv metro stations amidst deadly July 8 attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

During a deadly Russian missile attack on July 8, 32,000 people, including almost 2,200 children, sought refuge in Kyiv's metro stations, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.



First Deputy Head Mykola Povoroznyk emphasized the importance of using the 46 underground metro stations, which are open around the clock as shelters. These stations are equipped with bathrooms, water fountains, chairs, and benches.



“I once again urge you not to ignore the air alarm signal and follow to the nearest shelter,” Povoroznyk said.



Across the country, over 170 people were injured, while at least 37 were confirmed killed due to the July 8 Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months. Almost 100 facilities were damaged, including maternity and children's hospitals, a business center, a college, several houses, and kindergartens.