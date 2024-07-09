Skip to content
News Feed, Kyiv Metro, Kyiv, Bomb shelter, Russian attacks
32,000 shelter in Kyiv metro stations amidst deadly July 8 attacks

by Sonya Bandouil July 9, 2024 6:19 AM 1 min read
People shelter in a metro station during an air raid alert on in Kyiv on March 20, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
During a deadly Russian missile attack on July 8, 32,000 people, including almost 2,200 children, sought refuge in Kyiv's metro stations, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

First Deputy Head Mykola Povoroznyk emphasized the importance of using the 46 underground metro stations, which are open around the clock as shelters. These stations are equipped with bathrooms, water fountains, chairs, and benches.

“I once again urge you not to ignore the air alarm signal and follow to the nearest shelter,” Povoroznyk said.

Across the country, over 170 people were injured, while at least 37 were confirmed killed due to the July 8 Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months. Almost 100 facilities were damaged, including maternity and children's hospitals, a business center, a college, several houses, and kindergartens.

US doesn’t change its policy on Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, following July 8 attack
The U.S. will not permit Ukraine to strike deeper inside Russian territory following the deadly July 8 attack, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.