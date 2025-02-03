Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Pilot, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ukrainian Air Force
Edit post

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action

by Kateryna Denisova February 3, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Air Force pilot, Captain Ivan Bolotov, was killed in a combat mission. (The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ivan Bolotov, a 24-year-old Ukrainian pilot and captain of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed during a combat mission, the brigade said on Feb. 3.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the statement read.

Captain Bolotov has carried out Air Force flight missions since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the brigade.

According to the media reports, he had a wife and a five-month-old son.

Another Ukrainian fighter pilot from the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade was confirmed as killed in combat in December 2024.

UN monitors see ‘alarming rise’ in executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russia
According to Danielle Bell, the head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Russian public figures have explicitly called for the inhumane treatment and execution of Ukrainian POWs.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:00 PM

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said.
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.