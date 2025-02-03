24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ivan Bolotov, a 24-year-old Ukrainian pilot and captain of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed during a combat mission, the brigade said on Feb. 3.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the statement read.

Captain Bolotov has carried out Air Force flight missions since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the brigade.

According to the media reports, he had a wife and a five-month-old son.

Another Ukrainian fighter pilot from the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade was confirmed as killed in combat in December 2024.