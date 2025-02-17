Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 859,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Recruits of the 37th Marine Brigade go on shooting range during an additional training course on Dec. 24, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 859,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 17.

This number includes 1,530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,089 tanks, 21,063 armored fighting vehicles, 37,605 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,222 artillery systems, 1,283 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,067 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,505 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Arrests of top commanders in Ukraine underscore political power games, army commanders and experts say
Last month, four top-level military commanders in Ukraine were arrested for alleged mismanagement of battlefield operations — in the first criminal investigations of top military leadership since the start of the full-scale invasion. Three high-ranking officers involved in what’s being called “the…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
