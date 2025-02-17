General Staff: Russia has lost 859,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 859,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 17.

This number includes 1,530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,089 tanks, 21,063 armored fighting vehicles, 37,605 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,222 artillery systems, 1,283 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,067 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,505 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.