2 Ukrainian nationals among killed in earthquake

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 8:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Preliminary findings suggest that two Ukrainians died, four were injured, and 19 remain missing in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Feb. 7.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko reports Ukraine's embassy is currently working with Turkish authorities to identify the victims.

Over 5,000 people were killed and tens of thousands more injured in Turkey and Syria after two devastating earthquakes hit the region on Feb. 6.

Hundreds of buildings have collapsed, with the death toll rising by the hour.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help “overcome the consequences” of a devastating earthquake.

"I expressed condolences over the tragedy that befell the people due to the earthquakes. I informed of the decision to send a group of rescuers and equipment from Ukraine to Turkey to help overcome the aftermath. They will soon arrive in affected regions," Zelensky said.

