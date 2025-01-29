paint paint
2 killed in Mykolaiv amid Russian missile attack

by Sonya Bandouil January 29, 2025 6:26 AM 1 min read
First responders working on the site of Russia's attack in Mykolaiv on Jan. 28. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
Two people were killed in the city of Mykolaiv amid a Russian missile strike, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported on Jan. 28.

"Sadly, two women were killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv,” Kim said on Telegram. “They were employees of the attacked private enterprise."

The women were aged 54 and 56, according to the State Emergency Service.

They also reported that it was a food industry facility in the regional center that was hit, and that the building was partially destroyed.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.

US transfers 90 Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine, Axios reports
In preparation for the transfer, U.S. Air Force cargo planes recently transported the interceptors from an air base in southern Israel to Rzeszów, Poland, a key logistics hub for military aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
2:44 PM

EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
