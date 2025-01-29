2 killed in Mykolaiv amid Russian missile attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed in the city of Mykolaiv amid a Russian missile strike, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported on Jan. 28.

"Sadly, two women were killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv,” Kim said on Telegram. “They were employees of the attacked private enterprise."

The women were aged 54 and 56, according to the State Emergency Service.

They also reported that it was a food industry facility in the regional center that was hit, and that the building was partially destroyed.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.