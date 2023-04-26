2 killed, 16 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in eight Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

Two civilians were killed, and at least 16 were injured, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 26.

A crater left by a Russian missile is seen after one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 25-26, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) A damaged household and a crater left by a Russian missile are seen after one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 25-26, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) An apartment building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 25-26, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russia struck a total of 122 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, and tactical aviation, according to the report.

The media center added that 102 infrastructure facilities across Ukraine had been hit.