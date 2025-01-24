paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kyiv Oblast, Drone attack, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

2 killed, 1 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat January 24, 2025 7:10 AM 1 min read
A fire burns at an 10-storey residential building in Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 24, 2025 following a Russian drone attack. The attack killed at least two person and injured one more. (Kyiv Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Two people have been killed and one other injured in a drone attack overnight on Jan. 24 targeting Kyiv Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

A 36-year-old man was killed in the city of Brovary, just outside the capital Kyiv, when falling drone debris struck a 10-storey building. One other person, a 26-year-old man was injured in the ensuing fire at the residential building, sustaining superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said.

Elsewhere in the region, one person was killed when drone debris fell onto a home. No additional details were provided on the identity of the victim.

The full extent of the damage to the residential structures was not immediately clear.

Both fires caused by the attacks have been extinguished by emergency crews.

Ukraine's Air Force warned throughout the night of the threat of Russian drone attacks on the capital. Air defenses operated throughout the night.

Russia has ramped up the use of attack drones over the past year, regularly launching drones at various targets across the country, including Kyiv.

Ukraine war latest: Russian forces suspected of killing 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 23: * Russian forces suspected of killing 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast * Ukrainian soldiers near Velyka Novosilka at risk of encirclement, spokesperson says * Zelensky clarifies comment on 200,000 peacekeepers, says figure depends on Ukrainian army size * NATO chi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:51 AM

John Ratcliffe confirmed as CIA Director.

Ratcliffe, who served as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence during part of Trump's first term in office, was appointed with 74 senators voting in favor and 24 voting against the appointment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.