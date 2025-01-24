2 killed, 1 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Two people have been killed and one other injured in a drone attack overnight on Jan. 24 targeting Kyiv Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

A 36-year-old man was killed in the city of Brovary, just outside the capital Kyiv, when falling drone debris struck a 10-storey building. One other person, a 26-year-old man was injured in the ensuing fire at the residential building, sustaining superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said.

Elsewhere in the region, one person was killed when drone debris fell onto a home. No additional details were provided on the identity of the victim.

The full extent of the damage to the residential structures was not immediately clear.

Both fires caused by the attacks have been extinguished by emergency crews.

Ukraine's Air Force warned throughout the night of the threat of Russian drone attacks on the capital. Air defenses operated throughout the night.

Russia has ramped up the use of attack drones over the past year, regularly launching drones at various targets across the country, including Kyiv.