2 injured after attempted terrorist attack in Ukraine's west, SBU says

by Kateryna Denisova March 20, 2025 8:56 PM 1 min read
A trolley bus passes over the bridge of the Ustya River in the city of Rivne, Ukraine, on June 29, 2022. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched an investigation into an attempted terrorist attack after an explosion in downtown Rivne in Ukraine's west on March 20, the SBU reported.

According to police, a self-made device exploded in a car near a shopping mall in Rivne, injuring a driver and a passenger. Both of them were hospitalized.

The SBU reported that the pre-trial investigation was launched under the article of terrorist act and illegal handling of weapons.

No further details were disclosed.

In February, the SBU reported that Russia recruited the attacker responsible for a deadly explosion at a military enlistment office in Rivne.

The SBU claimed earlier this month that Russia's intelligence service blew up two teenagers it had recruited to carry out a terrorist attack in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. One person was killed and three others injured, authorities said.

Putin’s ‘ceasefire’ — Is Russia still bombing Ukraine? Yes
The Kremlin on March 18 announced it had agreed to a U.S.-proposed partial ceasefire against certain targets in Ukraine, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin had “responded favorably to the proposal and immediately” ordered his armed forces to halt attacks. Despite the announcement — made afte…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Hungary's Europen Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times.
