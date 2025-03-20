2 injured after attempted terrorist attack in Ukraine's west, SBU says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched an investigation into an attempted terrorist attack after an explosion in downtown Rivne in Ukraine's west on March 20, the SBU reported.

According to police, a self-made device exploded in a car near a shopping mall in Rivne, injuring a driver and a passenger. Both of them were hospitalized.

The SBU reported that the pre-trial investigation was launched under the article of terrorist act and illegal handling of weapons.

No further details were disclosed.

In February, the SBU reported that Russia recruited the attacker responsible for a deadly explosion at a military enlistment office in Rivne.

The SBU claimed earlier this month that Russia's intelligence service blew up two teenagers it had recruited to carry out a terrorist attack in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. One person was killed and three others injured, authorities said.