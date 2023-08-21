187 damaged educational institutions restored in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

187 educational institutions in Kyiv Oblast that were damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks have been restored, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram on Aug. 19.

In total, as a result of active military operations, 232 educational institutions were damaged and destroyed in Kyiv Oblast. The restoration of the remaining ones is still ongoing.

According to the Kyiv Military Oblast Administration, there were 136 schools and 175 kindergartens under occupation during the invasion. Before the full-scale invasion, more than 52,000 students and almost 15,000 kindergarten students attended these schools.

"No decisions were made to close or liquidate educational institutions operating in the de-occupied territories. The network of educational institutions was preserved. We will restore them, as they are all needed for our children," said Zhanna Osipenko, deputy head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

As of July 26, UNESCO has verified the damage of 281 cultural heritage sites, including museums, monuments, and libraries.