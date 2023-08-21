Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

187 damaged educational institutions restored in Kyiv Oblast

by Haley Zehrung August 21, 2023 5:51 AM 1 min read
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration via Telegram
This audio is created with AI assistance

187 educational institutions in Kyiv Oblast that were damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks have been restored, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram on Aug. 19.

In total, as a result of active military operations, 232 educational institutions were damaged and destroyed in Kyiv Oblast. The restoration of the remaining ones is still ongoing.

According to the Kyiv Military Oblast Administration, there were 136 schools and 175 kindergartens under occupation during the invasion. Before the full-scale invasion, more than 52,000 students and almost 15,000 kindergarten students attended these schools.

"No decisions were made to close or liquidate educational institutions operating in the de-occupied territories. The network of educational institutions was preserved. We will restore them, as they are all needed for our children," said Zhanna Osipenko, deputy head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

As of July 26, UNESCO has verified the damage of 281 cultural heritage sites, including museums, monuments, and libraries.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.