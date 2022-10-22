18 Russian cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in one morning, 12 may have reached target

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eighteen Russian cruise missiles were taken down by air defense systems in Ukraine in the morning of Oct. 22, reported the Air Force of Ukraine.

At 7 a.m., Russia started a massive missile attack on the critical energy infrastructure all across Ukraine. Energy facilities have been hit in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Odesa, Kirovohrad oblasts.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from two directions. At least 10 planes fired 17 cruise missiles of the Х-101 type from the Rostov Oblast in southern Russia. Additionally, at least 16 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the ships located in the Black Sea.

The Air Force said that 13 of the X-101 missiles and five of the Kalibr missiles were shot down – alleging that 12 missiles reached their targets.

The air raid alert has been on in most of Ukraine since early morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "several" Russian missiles heading to Kyiv were shot down over the Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainian military also reported shooting down two missiles over the northern regions of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.