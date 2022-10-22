Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

18 Russian cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in one morning, 12 may have reached target

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 22, 2022 11:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eighteen Russian cruise missiles were taken down by air defense systems in Ukraine in the morning of Oct. 22, reported the Air Force of Ukraine.

At 7 a.m., Russia started a massive missile attack on the critical energy infrastructure all across Ukraine. Energy facilities have been hit in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Odesa, Kirovohrad oblasts.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from two directions. At least 10 planes fired 17 cruise missiles of the Х-101 type from the Rostov Oblast in southern Russia. Additionally, at least 16 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the ships located in the Black Sea.

The Air Force said that 13 of the X-101 missiles and five of the Kalibr missiles were shot down – alleging that 12 missiles reached their targets.

The air raid alert has been on in most of Ukraine since early morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "several" Russian missiles heading to Kyiv were shot down over the Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainian military also reported shooting down two missiles over the northern regions of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure unlikely to achieve Kremlin's goals
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.