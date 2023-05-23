Shmyhal: $16 million allocated to 7 oblasts for reconstruction efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of Hr 588 million ($16 million) in subsidies has been allocated to the budgets of seven oblasts for reconstruction efforts, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on May 23.

The funds will be utilized by Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Kharkiv oblasts for 26 projects in 2023 as part of a joint program with the European Investment Bank.

Shmyhal said that these projects aim to restore hospitals, educational institutions, and administrative service centers, as well as public and cultural centers.

The Kyiv School of Economics reported in late March that Russia's war against Ukraine had caused over $138 billion in damages, including an estimated $36.2 billion in damages to infrastructure.