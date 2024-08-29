Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Children, Ukraine, Russian occupation, Civilian evacuation, War
Edit post

Evacuation from Russian-occupied areas returns 14 children to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 8:54 PM 1 min read
A picture posted by Andriy Yermak, Presidential Office head, on Telegram after 14 children were returned to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories on Aug. 29, 2024. (Andriy Yermak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Several Ukrainian families, including 14 children, have been evacuated from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Presidential Office head, announced on Aug. 29.

The families with children were evacuated from occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Yermak said.

The children range in age from 2.5 months old to 16 years old.

Yermak said the families faced threats while living in Russian-occupied territory, such as their homes being searched by the Russian security services, their children being deported to Russia, and being forced to take Russian passports.

The return of Ukrainian children from occupied territories "remains one of the priorities," Yermak said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Moscow has abducted Ukrainian children from occupied territories and forcibly transfered them within the occupied territories or to Russia itself.

According to the Ukrainian government’s database, Russia has illegally abducted at least 19,500 children since February 2022, and less than 400 have returned home thus far.

Canada allocates over $7 million for return, reintegration of Ukrainian children
The funds will be directly transferred to UNICEF in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Aug. 21. Canada will also allocate funds to international organizations providing services to Ukrainian children.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.