128 children evacuated from settlements in Donetsk Oblast due to active hostilities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 7:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One hundred and twenty-eight children were evacuated along with their families or legal guardians from settlements located near active hostilities, the Donetsk Oblast Administration reported on May 26.

The mandatory evacuations began on April 7 and covered 21 settlements across Donetsk Oblast, according to the administration.

"We urge everyone to leave for the safer parts of Ukraine. Unfortunately, shelling by the occupiers is becoming more and more frequent. There are reports of wounded and dead civilians almost every day, so don't neglect your life and the lives of your children," Oleksandr Vdovenko, a local official who works in coordination with law enforcement agencies said.

According to the Donetsk Oblast Administration, there are four children left in Bakhmut, one left in Avdiivka, two in Krasnohorivka, and one in Keramik. Some families either hide their children or "absolutely refuse to leave," the administration said.

The government first approved the mandatory evacuation of families with children from active combat zones on March 7.

Local officials are responsible for implementing the policy and all children evacuated from active combat zones must be accompanied by a relative or a legal guardian.

Russia takes Bakhmut: Taking stock of the war’s bloodiest battle so far
CHASIV YAR, Donetsk Oblast – Ten months after Russia’s assault on the once-flourishing city in Donetsk Oblast began, Bakhmut has now been effectively occupied by Russian troops. This hasn’t been confirmed yet by Kyiv, but is evident based on both official statements and those made by soldiers on th…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
