128 children evacuated from settlements in Donetsk Oblast due to active hostilities

One hundred and twenty-eight children were evacuated along with their families or legal guardians from settlements located near active hostilities, the Donetsk Oblast Administration reported on May 26.

The mandatory evacuations began on April 7 and covered 21 settlements across Donetsk Oblast, according to the administration.

"We urge everyone to leave for the safer parts of Ukraine. Unfortunately, shelling by the occupiers is becoming more and more frequent. There are reports of wounded and dead civilians almost every day, so don't neglect your life and the lives of your children," Oleksandr Vdovenko, a local official who works in coordination with law enforcement agencies said.

According to the Donetsk Oblast Administration, there are four children left in Bakhmut, one left in Avdiivka, two in Krasnohorivka, and one in Keramik. Some families either hide their children or "absolutely refuse to leave," the administration said.

The government first approved the mandatory evacuation of families with children from active combat zones on March 7.

Local officials are responsible for implementing the policy and all children evacuated from active combat zones must be accompanied by a relative or a legal guardian.