KI logo
War

Ukraine, Moldova, detain 10 over alleged Russian-ordered assassination plot

3 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine, Moldova, detain 10 over alleged Russian-ordered assassination plot
Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a suspect during the operation "Enigma 2.0." (The Security Service of Ukraine)

Ten people were detained in Moldova and Ukraine for allegedly plotting contract killings of prominent Ukrainians on Russia's orders, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Feb. 20.

The Moldovan Police and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies announced a day earlier that they had launched a criminal investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate several public figures in Ukraine. The probe is being carried out by a joint investigative team formed by the two countries.

The operation, codenamed "Enigma 2.0," was carried out jointly by the SBU, Ukraine's National Police, and Moldova's Police.

The suspects were reportedly planning attacks targeting Ukrainian journalists, public activists, the head of a strategic enterprise, and personnel of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), including members of the International Legion, according to the SBU.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Andrii Yusov, representative for strategic communications at the Main Intelligence Directorate, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, was one of the targets of the attackers, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

The suspects considered various assassination methods, including shootings and car bombings. The Russian organizers of the alleged plot promised payments of up to $100,000 for each target, the report read.

In a joint operation, Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement agencies arrested the alleged leader of a criminal group — a 34-year-old man — along with several accomplices operating in Ukraine, EU member states and Transnistria, a Kremlin-occupied region in Moldova.

The SBU said the leader had been recruited by Russian special services while serving a prison sentence in Russia. He was tasked with forming and coordinating the group under Moscow's supervision.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The network was divided into surveillance and assassination teams. Some members entered Ukraine as tourists and stayed in rented apartments across different regions.

The suspects allegedly used cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank cards to finance preparations. To monitor potential targets, agents posed as delivery couriers, conducted photo and video surveillance, marked geolocations on digital maps, and reported to their coordinator.

The detainees have been charged with preparation for premeditated murder and illegal weapons. They face potential life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Ukraine's National Police described the case as an example of effective international cooperation against hybrid threats.

"Russian aggression takes many forms — from open military action to attempts to destabilize the country from within. Accountability for these crimes is inevitable," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating assassination attempts and sabotage operations inside the country.

A Polish court sentenced a Polish citizen to 3.5 years in prison on Feb. 3 for allegedly offering to assist Russia in a plan to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

read also

‘Ready to fight’ — Baltics face NATO fragility fears in the age of Trump
As the crisis in Washington’s relations with its European allies escalated in recent months, it raised a stark question: how secure are the U.S. guarantees for countries bordering Russia? U.S. President Donald Trump has not just antagonized NATO allies but even threatened to annex one of their autonomous territories — Denmark’s Greenland. The tensions subsided as Trump pledged not to use force against Greenland in January but concerns remain. Among the U.S. allies in Europe, Estonia, Lithuania
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

UkraineRussiaMoldovaHybrid warfareSBUNational PoliceEurope
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 20
Friday, February 20
Show More

Editors' Picks