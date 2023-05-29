1 killed, 9 injured in Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used air-dropped bombs to attack the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on May 29 around 11:30 a.m., killing at least one person and injuring at least nine, the regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

One of the bombs, assessed to likely be a FAB-250-model, hit a local petrol station, killing a 28-year-old employee and injuring eight more people to varying degrees of severity.

A second bomb hit a local administrative building, injuring one more person.

A bank, educational institution, and a car were also damaged in the city just six kilometers from the front line.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are on the ground and the total tally of casualties is still being determined, the report said.



