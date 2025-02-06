1 killed, 24 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured 24 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 6.

Russia launched 77 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 56 drones over nine oblasts, while 18 others were lost without causing damage.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and wounded 18 others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, four civilians were wounded — two in Pokrovsk, one in Lyman, and one in Roza — according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men were injured in Kupiansk — a 57-year-old volunteer and a 43-year-old resident, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, shelling damaged at least 15 residential buildings, though no civilian casualties were reported.

Ukraine has faced daily Russian strikes targeting civilian areas, with regional authorities continuing to report casualties as Russia intensifies its offensive efforts.