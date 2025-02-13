1 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured 20 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 10.

Overnight, Russia launched 140 Shahed-type combat and decoy drones, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 85 drones across 10 oblasts, while 52 others were lost without causing damage.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and 10 others were injured as Russian troops hit residential areas and social infrastructure, damaging two high-rise buildings and 12 private houses, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Donetsk Oblast, four residents were wounded in attacks on Katerynivka, Komar, and Nikiforivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces attacked 13 communities, injuring five people and damaging residential buildings, a school, and farm structures, local military administration reported.

In Odesa Oblast, shrapnel from a Russian drone strike hit a car, injuring a woman who was hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the attacks resulted in 20 reports of damage to apartments and private houses, but no casualties, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack damaged 10 private houses, two outbuildings, power lines, and a gas pipeline, but no casualties were reported, Governor Serhii Lysak said.