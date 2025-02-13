Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 13 communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, injuring five people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Sumy, Bezdryk, Verkhnya Syrovatka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesy were targeted.

In total, Russian forces fired 104 times and caused 186 explosions.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, a school, and farm structures.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the Yunakivka community, where FPV drones injured three people and destroyed a civilian vehicle.

The Esman community faced a barrage of artillery, mortar fire, and multiple rocket launcher systems, with UAV-dropped rockets injuring a civilian.

In Verkhnya Syrovatka, a drone strike left one person injured and caused destruction to six homes and an educational institution.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located about 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 86 explosions recorded in the area.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.