Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 5

by Sonya Bandouil February 13, 2025 7:14 AM 1 min read
Big letters 'Sumy' stand at the entrance to the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 13 communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, injuring five people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Sumy, Bezdryk, Verkhnya Syrovatka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesy were targeted.

In total, Russian forces fired 104 times and caused 186 explosions.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, a school, and farm structures.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the Yunakivka community, where FPV drones injured three people and destroyed a civilian vehicle.

The Esman community faced a barrage of artillery, mortar fire, and multiple rocket launcher systems, with UAV-dropped rockets injuring a civilian.

In Verkhnya Syrovatka, a drone strike left one person injured and caused destruction to six homes and an educational institution.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located about 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 86 explosions recorded in the area.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.