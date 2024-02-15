Skip to content
1 injured in Zaporizhzhia amid Russia's mass missile attack

by Olena Goncharova February 15, 2024 7:44 AM 1 min read
An apartment building damaged by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 12-13, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian was injured in Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Feb. 15, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said via his official Telegram page. An infrastructure facility was also hit in the attack, according to Fedorov.

Russia launched a new missile attack on the capital and other cities on Feb. 15 that Ukraine's air defenses were engaged in repelling, officials said.

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 5 a.m. local time on Feb. 15 following the Air Force warning of incoming cruise missiles.

Several explosions were heard in the capital at around 6 a.m. local time. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in the shelters.

Meanwhile, in western Ukraine Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said the city was targeted in the attack. An explosive wave blew out windows in several buildings on Naukova Street in city. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

ABC News: Alleged ‘serious threat’ to US national security relates to Russia’s plans to put nuclear weapons in space
According to ABC News, Russia may want to use a nuclear weapon against satellites rather than drop it on the Earth. One of the media’s sources called such reports “a big deal,” which is “very concerning and very sensitive.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
1:37 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
