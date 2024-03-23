Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Border communities
1 civilian injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert March 23, 2024 2:19 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces launched 60 attacks at the Sumy Oblast border on March 22, causing 280 explosions in the area and injuring one civilian, the regional military administration reported.

A resident of Bilopillia was injured in an airstrike, authorities said.

No additional casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Eleven communities, including Bilopillia, were targeted in the attacks. The communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Svesa, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, and Mykolaiv also came under fire.

The Russian military attacked Sumy Oblast with drones, artillery, mortar, rockets, and other weapons throughout the day.

Constant attacks from nearby Russian forces are a daily reality for the residents of Sumy Oblast's border region. Authorities reported carrying out additional evacuations of civilians in border communities due to intensifying Russian attacks in March 2024.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Kyiv Independent's new documentary debuts on YouTube.

"Genocide is the crime of crimes. So, is Russia committing one in Ukraine?" The new documentary by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," debuted on YouTube on March 22.
