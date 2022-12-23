Zelensky: ‘We see prospects on the front line, and we will respond’

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 23 that Ukraine is preparing for the “different options of action of the terrorist state,” and that Ukraine is ready to respond.

“We are preparing for the coming months and next year in general. Our tasks are unchanged: the liberation of our land, the safety for our people, restoration of our country after the Russian strikes,” he said.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to take air raid alerts seriously, saying that with the approaching holiday season, Russian attacks may once again intensify. “They despise Christian values and any values in general,” he said.