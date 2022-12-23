Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: ‘We see prospects on the front line, and we will respond’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2022 9:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 23 that Ukraine is preparing for the “different options of action of the terrorist state,” and that Ukraine is ready to respond.

“We are preparing for the coming months and next year in general. Our tasks are unchanged: the liberation of our land, the safety for our people, restoration of our country after the Russian strikes,” he said.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to take air raid alerts seriously, saying that with the approaching holiday season, Russian attacks may once again intensify. “They despise Christian values and any values in general,” he said.

Ukraine war latest: Putin wants to increase arms production for his war in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.