Zelensky visits soldiers on front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian soldiers at frontline positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 27, according to the President's Office.

During his visit, Zelensky received updates on the operational situation on the front line and presented personnel with awards.

"I have the honor to be here today and thank you for protecting our state, all of us, our sovereignty, our cities, our children," Zelensky told the servicemen.

The president met with military command, local officials, and regional law enforcement leadership, discussing the readiness of military units, the socio-economic situation in the region, and the needs of internally displaced persons.

Zelensky also visited a local hospital, where the wounded Ukrainian soldiers are being treated. He met with the servicemen and doctors and handed them state awards.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on the same day he met with the Ukrainian president in Zaporizhzhia to discuss the protection of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

I met 🇺🇦@ZelenskyyUa today in Zaporizhzhya City & had a rich exchange on the protection of the #Zaporizhzhya NPP and its staff. I reiterated the full support of the @IAEAorg to #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. pic.twitter.com/fSPIMnYfhL — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 27, 2023

Partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast is among the four regions Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed after sham referendums in September 2022.

This is already the third Zelensky's trip to the frontline areas over the past week.

On March 22, he visited the Ukrainian positions near Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut and then traveled to the eastern city of Kharkiv, just 30 kilometers away from the Russian-Ukrainian border.