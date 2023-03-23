Zelensky visits Kherson Oblast on March 23

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson Oblast on March 23 and surveyed infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, the President's Office reported.

Among his stops was the village of Posad-Pokrovske, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky spoke with local residents who had returned to the village and listened to their concerns. They stressed the importance of rebuilding a large number of houses and social infrastructure facilities that were damaged.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky reassured them that they would try to rebuild before winter and that restoring access to electricity and drinking water was a priority.

Zelensky also visited an energy facility in Kherson Oblast and received updates on repairing equipment destroyed by Russian shelling and restoring electricity to de-occupied territories, the President's Office said.