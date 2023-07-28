Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky vetoes bill allocating almost $16 million to Holodomor Museum

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 8:24 PM 1 min read
The Holodomor Genocide Museum on Nov. 26, 2022, in Kyiv. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed the bill allocating Hr 573.9 million ($15.6 million) to finish the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide on July 27.

The bill has been returned to the Parliament with recommendations from the president.

On July 13, the Parliament supported the allocation of the funds to reconstruct the first stage and commission a second stage of the museum.

Former Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko was criticized for the decision, prompting calls for wiser use of the state's budget during wartime

Tkachenko defended the move, saying it plays a role in winning the international recognition of Holodomor as a genocide. He also noted that the completion of the Museum would serve to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

The issue added to the growing dissatisfaction with Tkachenko among the public. A petition calling for his dismissal reached 25,000 signatures in June, the minimum amount needed for consideration by the government.

Zelensky then asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider replacing Tkachenko on July 20, and the Parliament finally dismissed him on July 27.

Tkachenko dismissal: Why was Ukraine’s culture minister controversial?
On July 27, Ukraine’s Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, dismissed Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of minister of culture and information policy in a vote of 321 to 2. The issue came to a vote after the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy rejected Tkachenko’s resignation o…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.