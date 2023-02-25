Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Unity of free world will help Ukraine win war in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 4:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the unity of Ukraine, Germany, and the entire free world will help Ukraine win in 2023 and protect the security of Europe.

The comments were made by Zelensky in a video address to a Feb. 25 event held by the German President's office on solidarity with Ukraine, attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well other officials and public figures.

“Can we win? Yes, we are capable of it. United. Determined. And unbreakable. We are able to end the Russian aggression this year already,” Zelensky said in the address.

“We have to do everything possible and impossible to prevent Russia from turning Ukraine, our neighbors, and the whole of Europe, which Russian revanchism wants to reach, into rubble,” Zelensky said.

On Feb. 24, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed governmental officials, that Germany, France, and the U.K. see stronger ties between NATO and Ukraine as a way to encourage Kyiv to start peace talks with Russia later this year.

Ukraine war latest: Poland delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky reflects on first year of all-out war
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
