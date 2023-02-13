Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukrainian diplomacy needs to make Kyiv's interests clear to the world

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 11:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in his video address on Feb. 13 about the importance of Ukraine deepening diplomatic ties with the world to continue fighting against Russian aggression and to rebuild post-war Ukraine.

Zelensky added that he'd spoken on the phone with Philippines' President Bongbong Marcos on deepening cooperation between the two countries. He said their conversation marks a historical milestone in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Philippines.

"Ukraine needs to have meaningful relations with the entire region of Southeast Asia and with each country in the region. We will continue to do our best to make this a reality," Zelensky said.

"Ukrainian diplomacy has a defined objective: to establish connections with all regions globally where our presence is yet to be adequately represented, to make Ukraine and its interests comprehensible to all states and peoples with whom we currently lack stable relations."

Ukraine's global perception as an ally increased by 22% in the past year, according to the latest Munich Security Index report. However, the most noted increases were in G7 countries and EU states.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.