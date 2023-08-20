Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky arrives in Denmark for F-16 talks

by Alexander Khrebet August 20, 2023 7:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on Aug. 20 to discuss the delivery of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Zelensky said he would meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Danish royal family, party leaders, parliament members, and local businessmen.

“We are preparing additional good news for Ukrainian warriors. We are moving forward with the F-16 issue,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post following the arrival.

The trip follows Zelensky's meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Netherlands. The president announced during the visit to the Netherlands that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 fighters in a “breakthrough agreement.”

The Netherlands and Denmark said they would transfer aircraft to Ukraine when the “conditions are met.” The Danish Defense Ministry specified on Aug. 20 that the conditions include, but are not limited to, successfully selected, tested, and trained Ukrainian F-16 personnel and necessary authorizations, infrastructure, and logistics.

The Netherlands and Denmark confirmed on Aug. 18 they had received approval from the U.S. to hand over F-16s from their arsenal to Ukraine after pilots and engineers are trained.

Kyiv has been lobbying the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine since the spring of 2022 to counter Russia's air superiority.

The F-16's superiority over Soviet fighter jets used by the Ukrainian and Russian air forces lies in its advanced design and capabilities developed in the 1970s, allowing for enhanced performance, agility, and versatility in combat situations.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Aug. 19 that Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and technicians had already started a six-month training session for F-16s.

Politico: Eight Ukrainian pilots ready to train on F-16s
The first group of Ukrainian pilots that will participate in F-16 trainings have been identified, Politico reported on Aug. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
