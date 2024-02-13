Skip to content
Zelensky to visit several European countries to lobby for Ukraine aid

by Olena Goncharova February 13, 2024 2:55 AM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly planning a Western European tour which coincides with this week's Munich Security Conference. This move comes as Zelensky hopes to garner military support amidst the ongoing funding dispute in Washington.

Zelensky is likely to include Paris and Berlin in his itinerary for the trip, although these plans have not been finalized, according to sources who spoke with the Bloomberg. The Ukrainian leader is anticipated to participate in the Munich Security Conference, scheduled from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18.

With ammunition supplies dwindling, Zelensky is facing the imperative of advocating for expedited military aid to counter Russia's invasion, as per one source. The president is also expected to advocate for discussions regarding security assurances.

On Feb. 9, U.S. President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington at a crucial time as U.S. aid remains stalled in Congress due to hesitation from the Republican party. Both Scholz and Biden warned could that it could have serious consequences for Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

"The president is very clear, and we agree: If it is not possible to bring about a decision in the American Congress that releases funding for the further support of Ukraine, then that is a threat to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself," Scholz said after a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.