Zelensky: ‘There will be no World War III. It's not a trilogy.’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 3:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 11 that Ukraine would stop Russia's aggression with the West's help, preventing a World War III from happening.

“World War I claimed millions of lives. World War II claimed tens of million. There will be no World War III. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world,” he said during a virtual appearance at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globe Awards are bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognizing excellence in film and television.

Zelensky was introduced by actor and filmmaker Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's war against Ukraine.

The address was made amid the fierce fighting for the small town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast and new announcements of military aid from France, the U.S., and Germany.

Ukrainian forces' resilience during the ongoing battle for Soledar has allowed Ukraine to win time, Zelensky said in his address to the nation on Jan. 9.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
