Zelensky: 'There will be a response' to Russian overnight attacks on Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 13 that "there will be a response" from Ukraine for Russia's missile and drone attack on Kyiv earlier in the morning that wounded dozens.

Russian forces launched 10 ballistic missiles and 10 Shahed-type drones at Kyiv in the early morning of Dec. 13. The capital's air defenses shot down all of the missiles and drones, but fragments hit buildings in the city, causing fires and other damage and wounding 53 people.

At least 2o people were taken to the hospital, including two children.

Zelensky said, "Russia has proven once again that it is a heinous country that fires missiles at night, trying to hit residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter."

As the cold weather season began, and Ukraine prepared itself for a likely repeat of the strategy, Zelensky said in late October that this year, Ukraine will "not only defend itself but also respond" to Russia's "terrorist attacks" on critical infrastructure.

Russia began a concerted campaign in the late fall of 2022 to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, repeatedly striking the grid throughout winter. It ultimately failed to fully destroy Ukraine's power network but caused significant damage.




