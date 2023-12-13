Skip to content
Zelensky: 'There will be a response' to Russian overnight attacks on Kyiv

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2023 11:11 AM 2 min read
First responders help a civilian to exit the building damaged in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Dec. 13. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 13 that "there will be a response" from Ukraine for Russia's missile and drone attack on Kyiv earlier in the morning that wounded dozens.

Russian forces launched 10 ballistic missiles and 10 Shahed-type drones at Kyiv in the early morning of Dec. 13. The capital's air defenses shot down all of the missiles and drones, but fragments hit buildings in the city, causing fires and other damage and wounding 53 people.

At least 2o people were taken to the hospital, including two children.

Zelensky said, "Russia has proven once again that it is a heinous country that fires missiles at night, trying to hit residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter."

As the cold weather season began, and Ukraine prepared itself for a likely repeat of the strategy, Zelensky said in late October that this year, Ukraine will "not only defend itself but also respond" to Russia's "terrorist attacks" on critical infrastructure.

Russia began a concerted campaign in the late fall of 2022 to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, repeatedly striking the grid throughout winter. It ultimately failed to fully destroy Ukraine's power network but caused significant damage.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
3:11 PM

HUR: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly.

Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Jan. 15.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:58 AM

Governor: Russia carries out 250 air strikes on Avdiivka in 2 weeks.

Russian forces dropped 250 aerial bombs on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in just the first two weeks of the year, Governor Vadim Filashkin told Radio Svoboda on Jan. 15. In comparison, the city was hit by 146 air strikes during the entire year of 2023, Filashkin said.
7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.