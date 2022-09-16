Zelensky suggests resuming Russian ammonia exports if Kremlin hands back POWs.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters that he proposed the plan to the UN amid a global shortage of fertilizers. “I am against supplying ammonia from Russia through our territory. I would only do it in exchange for our prisoners,” he said. Ukraine has a pipeline that can pump up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia annually from Russia to Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Zelensky’s idea was rejected by the Kremlin.