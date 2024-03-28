Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Mike Johnson, Volodymyr Zelensky, US aid
Edit post

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 7:38 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office on March 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023 amid infighting in Congress. In February, a $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan passed in the Senate with bipartisan support, but Johnson has so far stalled bringing it to a vote in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Johnson is expected to introduce a Ukraine aid bill to the House after Congress returns from Easter recess.

"I thanked him personally, both parties, the American people and President (Joe) Biden for the vital support of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he spoke with Johnson about the situation on the battlefield and the "rapid increase" in Russian strikes on civilians.

"In the past week alone, Ukrainian cities and communities were hit by 190 rockets, 140 shaheds (attack drones), and 700 aerial bombs," Zelensky reported.

"In this situation, quick approval by Congress of aid to Ukraine is critically important," Zelensky said.

With aid stuck in Congress, Ukraine faces an ongoing ammunition shortage, with the country being in dire need of shells and missiles.

Munitions for some of Ukraine's air defense systems may be nearly used up by the end of March, the Washington Post reported on March 15, citing unnamed Western officials.

"We also discussed the need to close the sources from which Russia finances its war as soon as possible, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Republicans are reportedly warming to the idea of using frozen Russian assets to provide funding for Ukraine, as lawmakers look into alternative ways of funding and delivering critically needed aid.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned, however, that any plan to seize or monetize frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine can not be considered a substitute for the aid that is stuck in Congress.

Missiles hit Kyiv seconds after air raid alert, leaving people no time to shelter
“Masha is safe. And we now have a terrace,” Andrii Petrus, a barista, said while pouring coffee into a paper cup. The coffee shop he was working in had its window frames blown out by the explosion following yet another Russian missile attack on Kyiv — a third over the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.