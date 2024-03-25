Skip to content
News Feed, US aid, Congress, Mike Johnson, Joe Biden, Ukraine aid bill
Senior US lawmaker anticipates Ukraine aid bill to be brought to the floor after Easter

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 5:30 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2023. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)
The Republican who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Michael McCaul, said on March 24 that he anticipates Speaker Mike Johnson to introduce a Ukraine aid bill after Easter, even though it may pose a risk of losing support for a leadership vote against him.

“His commitment is to put it on the floor after Easter,” McCaul mentioned during his appearance on CBS "Face the Nation" program.

The U.S. Senate approved a $95 billion funding package on Feb. 13 that contained $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Acknowledging the challenging position Speaker Johnson is in, McCaul noted the possibility of the Louisiana Republican being removed from his speakership following a motion filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week, triggered by Johnson's reliance on Democratic support to pass a $1.2 trillion government funding deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden reminded the urgency of aiding Ukraine after signing the $1.2 trillion funding bill on March 23, saying that "Congress's work isn't finished."

"The House must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental to advance our national security interests," Biden said in a statement.

During his surprise visit to Kyiv on March 20, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan vowed that the United States would deliver a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine despite its current impasse in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We are confident we will get this done. We will get this aid to Ukraine," Sullivan said at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
