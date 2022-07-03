Zelensky: Situation difficult in Lysychansk but city hasn't fallen

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 3 that fighting is still taking place on the outskirts of Lysychansk, the last major city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk Oblast and while the situation is extremely difficult as Ukraine has "no advantage there," it is still too early to say the city has fallen to Russia. "There are risks that the entire Luhansk region will be occupied. But you must understand that the situation can change daily," he said. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on July 3 that Russian forces had taken complete control of Lysychansk after weeks of heavy fighting.