Zelensky signs budget bill in line with IMF program

by Martin Fornusek August 18, 2023 10:18 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Presidential Office's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill designed to ensure the predictability of budget policy and to strengthen debt sustainability, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced on Aug. 18.

This step means the implementation of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) 10th "structural beacon", and serves as the basis for the implementation of the 12th "beacon" on better budget predictability, better debt management, and the risk management of state guarantees, Zhelezniak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The law restores stipulates that, to be considered by the parliament, budget amendments must be approved by the Finance Ministry.

The legislation also sets limits on state guarantees and resumes the development of the State Debt Management Strategy for 2024-2026, which the Finance Ministry must submit by Oct. 25, 2023.

The law was backed by the parliament on July 27 as part of the efforts to complete benchmarks set by the IMF's program for Ukraine.

In March, the IMF approved an agreement with Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for four-year financing aid worth about $15.6 billion, part of an overall $115 billion package.

In a first review of the program in June, the IMF said that Ukraine had made strong progress towards its commitments despite Russian aggression.

According to the organization's statement, the country had met all quantitative performance criteria through end-April and structural benchmarks through end-June.

Under the program, Ukraine has already received around $3.6 billion disbursed by the IMF.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
