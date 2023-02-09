Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Several European countries ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 4:45 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky stands as he receives the applause of MEPs on his arrival in the European Parliament chamber on Feb. 09, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 9 that “several” European leaders expressed readiness to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and other necessary weapons.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Zelensky said he is due to hold a series of bilateral meetings “where the topic of combat aviation will be given the necessary attention."

He did not reveal the names of the countries that he was referring to or with whom he would be meeting.

Zelensky’s statement comes amid his second international trip since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky attended a meeting with the EU’s 27 leaders after addressing the European Parliament.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Feb. 9 said that his country was ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but it needed to reach an agreement with other NATO allies.

He said that Poland wouldn’t be the first country to send F-16 jets since its own stocks are also low.

Zelensky at European Parliament: Ukraine’s path to Europe is ‘our people’s way home’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
