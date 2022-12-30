Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Securing energy system a top priority for Ukraine in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2022 9:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Dec. 30 that stable electricity production and supply is the country's “one of the most important tasks for the next year.”

According to Zelensky, the government has a “clear strategy for ensuring the generation and supply of electricity.”

“It will take time and a lot of effort, but it will happen,” Zelensky said.

As of late December, Russia has damaged or completely destroyed almost half of Ukraine’s energy system over 9 mass missile attacks since Oct. 10.

Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov said in December that Ukrainian air defense is now shooting down around 80% of Russian cruise missiles on average, though the remainder continue to strike energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
